Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Step Out for Date Night in L.A.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are enjoying a night out!

The 36-year-old cookbook author and the 43-year-old entertainer shared a laugh as they arrived at the Mother Wolf Italian restaurant for a dinner date on Wednesday night (January 12) in Los Angeles.

For their night out, Chrissy wowed in a black coat over a black bra and long white skirt while John sported a tan and black coat and black glasses.

While they were at the restaurant, Chrissy snapped a ton of photos of herself posing in front of the mirror inside the restroom.

“@motherwolfla : go for the mozzarella di bufala and fried squash blossoms, stay for the bathroom light,” Chrissy captioned the below Instagram post.

A few days later, Chrissy was spotted wearing a gray cardigan and jeans while out doing some grocery shopping.