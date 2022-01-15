Top Stories
Julia Fox Gives New Interview About Dates with Kanye West &amp; How She's Living in His World Now

Britney Spears Posts New Open Letter to Jamie Lynn, Expresses Both Love &amp; Sadness for Her Sister

Drake Accused of Putting Hot Sauce in Condom &amp; He Seemingly Responded on Instagram

Joshua Bassett Reflects On 1 Year Anniversary of Hospitalization

Sat, 15 January 2022 at 6:00 pm

The Richest 'SNL' Stars Ranked from Lowest to Highest (& the Wealthiest Has a Net Worth of $13 Million!)

After a long hiatus, SNL is back! Saturday Night Live is airing a brand new episode tonight (January 15), and we’re breaking down some information fans have been wondering about the core cast of comedians!

The net worths of the show’s current cast members have been revealed! The numbers range from $1.5 million all the way up to $13 million.

Click through the slideshow to see who are the richest SNL cast members…

