Margot Robbie & Husband Tom Ackerley Support Small Business Around London

Margot Robbie walks a bit ahead of husband Tom Ackerley while out and about in London, England, on Sunday afternoon (January 16).

During their outing, the cute couple stopped by a couple of shops in town including the Daylesford organic farm shop, home goods store Native & Co, and skin care shop Aessop.

Margot kept it casual for the outing, wearing a navy beanie on her head, along with a long coat over a sweater and jeans.

Late last year, it was revealed just which Hollywood hunk will be joining Margot in the upcoming Barbie movie. See who here!

The flick, based on the rise of the popular doll, has no details on the plot. However, one outlet says that people “can expect that this won’t be your typical take on the doll’s story.”