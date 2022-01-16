'Scream' Debuts at No. 1 at the Box Office!

Scream is slashing its way up to the top of the box office!

The fifth movie in the Scream series debuted at No. 1 at the box office as of Sunday (January 16).

The movie brought in an estimated $30.6 million, and is projected to earn $35 million over the four-day Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend. The movie cost $25 million to produce.

The opening weekend is also higher than 2011’s Scream 4, which opened to $19.3 million.

Here’s a synopsis: Twenty-five years after a streak of brutal murders shocked the quiet town of Woodsboro, a new killer has donned the Ghostface mask and begins targeting a group of teenagers to resurrect secrets from the town’s deadly past. Neve Campbell (“Sidney Prescott”), Courteney Cox (“Gale Weathers”) and David Arquette (“Dewey Riley”) return to their iconic roles in Scream alongside Melissa Barrera, Kyle Gallner, Mason Gooding, Mikey Madison, Dylan Minnette, Jenna Ortega, Jack Quaid, Marley Shelton, Jasmin Savoy Brown, and Sonia Ammar.

