Hunter Schafer Was Spotted Holding Hands With This 'Euphoria' Co-Star

KJ Apa Looks So Hot In These New Fashion Campaign Photos

Mon, 17 January 2022 at 9:33 am

'Betty White Challenge' Is Trending on What Would Have Been Her 100th Birthday Today

The term “Betty White Challenge” is trending on Twitter on what would have been her 100th birthday today (January 17).

The beloved actress and comedian passed away at the age of 99 on December 31, 2021.

Click inside to read details on the challenge…

The Betty White Challenge is acting fans everywhere to donate $5 to the animal charity of your choice in Betty‘s name. If you need help finding charities, Betty supported several and her agent actually asked that people donate in her name to one of her favorites after she passed.

Betty‘s cause of death was officially released last week.

Our continued thoughts are with Betty White’s loved ones, fans, and friends, during this time.
