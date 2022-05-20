Gisele Bundchen Reflects On Her Small Role in 'Devil Wears Prada'

Gisele Bundchen is looking back on her role in The Devil Wears Prada.

During a video interview with British Vogue, the 41-year-old model reminisced on her role, where she was featured as an office assistant opposite Emily Blunt and Anne Hathaway.

For the magazine’s “Life in Looks” video segment, Gisele recalled that filming on the movie was fun.

Originally approached by screenwriter Aline Brosh McKenna for the bit part, Gisele said that at first she was not interested in being in the movie at all.

“‘I’m not gonna play a model, I do that every day; that’s already a role I play’”, she recalled telling her. However, a part was written for her anyway.

Gisele added, “I am not an actress, I’ve never had an acting class. It was Meryl Streep, [whom] I think is the best actress of all time. It was Emily Blunt and Anne Hathaway, all of them, incredible.”

“And that’s the scene I was doing, with those three ladies and me. So I was like, ‘Okay, I hope I don’t screw this up,’” she added.

Gisele also revealed that her daughter, Vivian, 9, had a chance to watch it recently.

“She’s like, ‘Mom, I saw you in a movie, you were wearing glasses. Was that you?’ I said, ‘That was me.’ So it was cute to have my daughter recognizing me for the two seconds I was onscreen,” she shared said.

