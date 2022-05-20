Top Stories
Johnny Depp & Amber Heard's Agents Testify About How Their Careers Were Affected by Bad Press

The Real Angelyne Is Slamming Emmy Rossum's Peacock Series About Her

Chris Brown Seemingly Congratulates Ex Rihanna on the Birth of Her Baby with A$AP Rocky

Sad News for KJ Apa Fans

Fri, 20 May 2022 at 2:23 am

Josh Duhamel Talks About Wedding Plans with Fiancee Audra Mari, Plus See New Photos!

Josh Duhamel Talks About Wedding Plans with Fiancee Audra Mari, Plus See New Photos!

Josh Duhamel and fiancee Audra Mari are all smiles on date night!

The 49-year-old actor was spotted leaving a dinner date with his fiancee on Thursday night (May 19) at Catch restaurant in West Hollywood, Calif.

The night before, Josh opened up about wedding planning while attending an event for his series The Thing About Pam.

“We’re in full prep mode,” Josh told People about wedding planning. “Thankfully she’s really good at it. I’m there to sort of answer questions or if she’s got questions about something.”

“Most of the stuff I don’t care about,” he added. “I just want there to be great music, I want to have people around that we love, and I want be present. I want to make sure that when the night comes, I don’t want to be overcome by the moment. I just want to be present and have a great time.”

The one song that Josh wants on the wedding playlist is “Buy Dirt” by Jordan Davis and Luke Bryan.

