Dick Van Dyke, 96, Wears 'Mary Poppins' Shirt During Rare Day Out with Wife Arlene Silver

Dick Van Dyke is stepping out for a rare appearance in public!

The legendary 96-year-old actor was spotted wearing a Mary Poppins shirt with the phrase “Just a Spoonful of Sugar” while going to the gym on Wednedsay (May 18) in Malibu, Calif.

Dick was joined by his wife Arlene Silver, 50. For those who don’t know, they’ve been married for 10 years.

When they got married, Dick said, “The last couple of years we kind of fell in love. She keeps up with me… I’m not a loner. I have to have a life partner. I found the perfect one.”

Dick and Arlene aren’t the only couple in Hollywood with a big age gap. Here are 52 couples who also have big age differences!

Click through the gallery for 10+ photos of Dick Van Dyke stepping out with his wife…