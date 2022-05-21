Top Stories
Kourtney Kardashian &amp; Travis Barker Bring the Family On a Yacht Ride for Saturday Festivities During Italian Wedding Weekend (Photos)

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Bring the Family On a Yacht Ride for Saturday Festivities During Italian Wedding Weekend (Photos)

'The Voice' Coaches Ranked by Least Wins to Most Wins (One Judge Leads with 8 Wins!)

'The Voice' Coaches Ranked by Least Wins to Most Wins (One Judge Leads with 8 Wins!)

Here's Why Pete Davidson Is Not Attending Kourtney Kardashian's Wedding with Kim

Here's Why Pete Davidson Is Not Attending Kourtney Kardashian's Wedding with Kim

'Love, Victor' Final Season Trailer Revealed, New Love Interest Teased For Victor

'Love, Victor' Final Season Trailer Revealed, New Love Interest Teased For Victor

Sat, 21 May 2022 at 1:11 pm

Dick Van Dyke, 96, Wears 'Mary Poppins' Shirt During Rare Day Out with Wife Arlene Silver

Dick Van Dyke, 96, Wears 'Mary Poppins' Shirt During Rare Day Out with Wife Arlene Silver

Dick Van Dyke is stepping out for a rare appearance in public!

The legendary 96-year-old actor was spotted wearing a Mary Poppins shirt with the phrase “Just a Spoonful of Sugar” while going to the gym on Wednedsay (May 18) in Malibu, Calif.

Dick was joined by his wife Arlene Silver, 50. For those who don’t know, they’ve been married for 10 years.

When they got married, Dick said, “The last couple of years we kind of fell in love. She keeps up with me… I’m not a loner. I have to have a life partner. I found the perfect one.”

Dick and Arlene aren’t the only couple in Hollywood with a big age gap. Here are 52 couples who also have big age differences!

Click through the gallery for 10+ photos of Dick Van Dyke stepping out with his wife…

Just Jared on Facebook
dick van dyke out with wife arlene silver 01
dick van dyke out with wife arlene silver 02
dick van dyke out with wife arlene silver 03
dick van dyke out with wife arlene silver 04
dick van dyke out with wife arlene silver 05
dick van dyke out with wife arlene silver 06
dick van dyke out with wife arlene silver 07
dick van dyke out with wife arlene silver 08
dick van dyke out with wife arlene silver 09
dick van dyke out with wife arlene silver 10
dick van dyke out with wife arlene silver 11
dick van dyke out with wife arlene silver 12
dick van dyke out with wife arlene silver 13

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Arlene Silver, Dick Van Dyke

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images