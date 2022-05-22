Top Stories
Emmy Rossum Goes Pretty in Pink Suit for 'Angelyne' FYC Event

Emmy Rossum is hitting the red carpet to promote her new Peacock series!

The 35-year-old actress stepped out for the Angelyne FYC Event held on Saturday (May 21) at the NBCU FYC House in Los Angeles.

Emmy looked pretty in a light pink suit as she stepped out to promote her new Peacock series.

In the show, Emmy plays mysterious L.A. icon Angelyne, which is streaming on Peacock now. In a recent interview, the real Angelyne slammed the new show.

If you missed it, Emmy revealed that she almost gave birth to her daughter in a very unexpected place! Find out what happened…

Click through the gallery inside for 20+ pictures of Emmy Rossum stepping out for the event…
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Emmy Rossum

Getty Images