Sun, 18 September 2022 at 10:33 pm

Viola Davis Chats with Fans While Sightseeing in Rio de Janeiro

Viola Davis is checking out the sights in Rio de Janeiro!

The 57-year-old Oscar-winning actress and her husband Julius Tennon spent the afternoon sightseeing on Sunday (September 18) in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Viola looked cool in teal outfit as she stopped and chatted with fans as she strolled around the city.

Viola is currently in Brazil to promote her new movie The Woman King, which is out in theaters in the United States now. You can check out the trailer here.

If you plan on going to see the movie, you’re going to want to stick around after the credits for another scene!

