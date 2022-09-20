Top Stories
Tue, 20 September 2022 at 11:15 pm

Billy Eichner & Luke MacFarlane Premiere Their New Rom-Com 'Bros' in NYC

Billy Eichner and Luke MacFarlane are hitting the red carpet for the premiere of their new movie!

Billy, 44, and Luke, 42, looked sharp as they posed together at the premiere of Bros on Tuesday evening (September 20) at the AMC Lincoln Square Theater in New York City.

Fellow cast members in attendance included Ts Madison, Jim Rash, Amanda Bearse, Guy Branum, Miss Lawrence, Peter Kim, Justin Covington, Monica Raymund, and Debra Messing.

Judd Apatow – who produced the movie – also attended the premiere alongside Rose Byrne and Leslie Grossman.

Bros is described as a smart, swoony and heartfelt comedy about how hard it is to find another tolerable human being to go through life with. Billy is the first openly gay man to co-write and star in his own major studio film—and it features an entirely LGBTQ+ principal cast.

The movie will be out in theaters on September 30 – watch the trailer here!

Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Amanda Bearse, Billy Eichner, Bros, Cody Rigsby, Debra Messing, Guy Branum, Jim Rash, Judd Apatow, Justin Covington, Leslie Grossman, Luke MacFarlane, Miss Lawrence, Monica Raymund, Peter Kim, Rose Byrne, Ts Madison

