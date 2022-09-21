Andrew Garfield Goes Surfing While on Vacation in Mexico

Andrew Garfield is catching some waves!

The 39-year-old actor paddled out to sea to do some surfing with friends while on vacation on Monday afternoon (September 19) in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.

For his surf session, Andrew sported a black swim shirt, maroon bathing suit, and black baseball hat.

After catching a few waves, Andrew headed back to shore where he toweled off before leaving the beach.

Last week, Andrew looked cool in an all-white suit as he attended the 2022 Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, where he was nominated for his role in Under the Banner of Heaven.

If you missed it, it was just announced that Andrew is set to star as billionaire Richard Branson in an upcoming limited series called Hot Air. Get all the details for the show here!

