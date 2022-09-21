Maren Morris Doesn't Know If She'll Attend CMA Awards After Brittany Aldean Feud

Maren Morris might not be at the CMA Awards this year.

The 32-year-old singer/songwriter, who is nominated for Album of the Year for Humble Quest, revealed in a new interview that she’s thinking about skipping the event, and it stems from her public fight with Brittany Aldean.

Speaking with the LA Times, Maren opened up about her decision.

“I’m very honored that my record is nominated,” she said. “But I don’t know if I feel home there right now. So many people I love will be in that room, and maybe I’ll make a game-time decision and go. But as of right now, I don’t feel comfortable going.”

If you missed it, Maren and Brittany engaged in a social media feud after Brittany‘s post about her beauty line was viewed as transphobic.

Later on in the interview, Maren was asked if she had any regrets about clapping back at Brittany and if she ran her responses by her team first.

“No, I just shot it off. I hate feeling like I need to be the hall monitor of treating people like human beings in country music. It’s exhausting,” she shared. “But there’s a very insidious culture of people feeling very comfortable being transphobic and homophobic and racist, and that they can wrap it in a joke and no one will ever call them out for it. It just becomes normal for people to behave like that.”

“I don’t have feelings of kindness when it comes to humans being made fun of for questioning their identity, especially kids,” Maren continued added. “The whole ‘When they go low, we go high’ thing doesn’t work with these people. Any resistance movement is not done with kind words. And there’s a lot worse things I could’ve called her.”

The 2022 CMA Awards, where Jason Aldean, Brittany‘s husband is also nominated, will take place on November 9.