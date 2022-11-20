Top Stories
AMAs 2022 - Every Red Carpet Look Revealed! (Photos)

AMAs 2022 - Every Red Carpet Look Revealed! (Photos)

Netflix's Top 20 Original Holiday Movies Ranked From Worst to Best, According to Rotten Tomatoes

Netflix's Top 20 Original Holiday Movies Ranked From Worst to Best, According to Rotten Tomatoes

Cheryl Burke Exiting 'DWTS' After Season 31, Reveals Reason Why &amp; What Gig She Wants Next

Cheryl Burke Exiting 'DWTS' After Season 31, Reveals Reason Why & What Gig She Wants Next

Bridgit Mendler is Teasing a Big Announcement

Bridgit Mendler is Teasing a Big Announcement

Sun, 20 November 2022 at 6:38 pm

Becky G Rocks LBD For American Music Awards 2022 Red Carpet (Pics!)

Becky G Rocks LBD For American Music Awards 2022 Red Carpet (Pics!)

Becky G hit the red carpet for the 2022 American Music Awards wearing a little black dress.

The 25-year-old “Mamiii” hitmaker looked chic in a short black dress with a longer train and detailing on the hip and shoulder while posing for photos outside Microsoft Theater on Sunday (November 20) in Los Angeles.

She paired the dress with open-toed heels and matching black gloves. Becky pulled her hair back into an updo and kept her makeup glam.

Click inside to read more…

Becky went into the evening with two nominations.

She’s up for Favorite Female Latin Artist, and her Karol G collab “Mamiiio” was in the running for Favorite Latin Song. The latter was awarded to Sebastian Yatra‘s “Dos Oruguitas” before the main show started.

The singer delivered an equally chic look on the red carpet at the 2022 Latin Grammy Awards last week. Check out photos of her rocking a colorful gown from the event here!

Check out all of the photos of Becky G from the 2022 American Music Awards in the gallery…
Just Jared on Facebook
becky g rocks little black dress 2022 american music awards 01
becky g rocks little black dress 2022 american music awards 02
becky g rocks little black dress 2022 american music awards 03
becky g rocks little black dress 2022 american music awards 04
becky g rocks little black dress 2022 american music awards 05
becky g rocks little black dress 2022 american music awards 06
becky g rocks little black dress 2022 american music awards 07
becky g rocks little black dress 2022 american music awards 08
becky g rocks little black dress 2022 american music awards 09
becky g rocks little black dress 2022 american music awards 10

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2022 American Music Awards, American Music Awards, Becky G

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images