Becky G Rocks LBD For American Music Awards 2022 Red Carpet (Pics!)

Becky G hit the red carpet for the 2022 American Music Awards wearing a little black dress.

The 25-year-old “Mamiii” hitmaker looked chic in a short black dress with a longer train and detailing on the hip and shoulder while posing for photos outside Microsoft Theater on Sunday (November 20) in Los Angeles.

She paired the dress with open-toed heels and matching black gloves. Becky pulled her hair back into an updo and kept her makeup glam.

Becky went into the evening with two nominations.

She’s up for Favorite Female Latin Artist, and her Karol G collab “Mamiiio” was in the running for Favorite Latin Song. The latter was awarded to Sebastian Yatra‘s “Dos Oruguitas” before the main show started.

The singer delivered an equally chic look on the red carpet at the 2022 Latin Grammy Awards last week. Check out photos of her rocking a colorful gown from the event here!

