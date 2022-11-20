NFL Player Carl Nassib Opens Up About Being a Taylor Swift Fan, Reveals Favorite Album & Top 3 Songs on 'Midnights'

Taylor Swift has a superfan in NFL player Carl Nassib.

The 29-year-old is an outside linebacker for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and has the distinction of being the only out player in the league after coming out in 2021.

It turns out that he is also an out and proud Swiftie, which he opened up about in a recent interview.

Carl told Interview Magazine that his fandom can be traced back to his high school days. He also admitted to “one-thousand percent” identifying as a “card-carrying Swiftie.”

“The first album I ever heard was Speak Now, when I was in high school. I’d never heard of Taylor Swift. And all my buddies, my whole friend group, we were all listening to ‘Long Live.’ And I was like, ‘Oh, man, this is a really, really good song,’” he explained. “So my friends and I went to see her on tour for Speak Now. And then a few years later, I saw her on tour for Red. And then a few years back, I saw her at the Reputation tour.

Asked if there were any other Taylor fans in the NFL, he replied affirmatively. “I think that there are Swifties everywhere,” he declared.

When asked about favorites, he listed his top three songs off Taylor‘s new album Midnights: “‘Midnight Rain’ is definitely the one I listen to most right now. ‘Karma’ is awesome. And then ‘Maroon.’ So that’s my top three.”

In regards to his favorite album: “I’m gonna go with Folklore.”

“I listen to her all day, every day,” Carl added. “I can’t remember the last day of my life where I didn’t listen to her. It’s every morning on the way to work. Every workout that I do on my own. Yeah, she’s my favorite artist of all time. She doesn’t have any skips, man. She keeps coming out with amazing music, time and time again. I feel bad for the people that have to drive with me when I’m giving my ‘All Too Well’ 10-minute performance.”

