Jensen Ackles Talks About Whether He'll Return For More Seasons of 'Big Sky'

Big Sky wrapped up its third season, titled Big Sky: Deadly Trails, earlier this week, and many fans have been wondering what this means for Jensen Ackles.

Despite only being brought in and signing on for one season as temporary sheriff Beau Arlen in the show, the 44-year-old actor fully expected to end the season as a victim, and not still alive.

So, will Jensen return for another season?

Keep reading to find out what Jensen shared…

During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Jensen opened up about the possibility of returning, saying that it’s “certainly up in the air.”

He says that they were “halfway through the season, [and I didn't know] what was going to happen. I only signed on for one season. I thought that they were just bringing me in to build me up and break me down, and I was game to do that.”

“I was happy to play the part. So, I thought, ‘How are they going to do this?’ But then I guess about halfway through the season, there was some chatter about maybe we should leave the door open.”

As far as a decision on his return, Jensen adds that he doesn’t know what his future with Big Sky is like at the moment.

“If there’s a contract in place and that’s where they tell me to go, then that’s where I go,” he says. “But I had a great time there and if that was it, and they end up bringing me back for a couple of episodes just to wrap up my story…”

He mused, “Or if they bring me back full time or they could easily get rid of me in one fell swoop with Jenny going, ‘Beau left, went back to Houston, and that’s it.’ Boom, moving on, season 4.”

“Anything can happen in this industry, and I wouldn’t be surprised by any of it. So I’m prepared for whatever they decide to do,” Jensen concluded.

Currently, Jensen is quite busy, and actually just wrapped up his role on The Boys, and also Supernatural spinoff The Winchesters, which he’s also an executive producer.

Recently, Jensen revealed the one role that he really wanted to have.