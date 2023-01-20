Top Stories
Fri, 20 January 2023 at 3:39 am

Taylor Swift Had Dinner With Three Huge Stars While in London

Taylor Swift Had Dinner With Three Huge Stars While in London

Taylor Swift had dinner with some big stars!

The 33-year-old singer was spotted having a late night meal with three A-List actors on Thursday night (January 19) at Laylow restaurant in London, England.

Taylor attempted to stay incognito while exiting the restaurant by holding a closed umbrella over her head and upper body. If you look closely at her fingers, it appears she’s wearing the same rings that were in her most recent Instagram photo! A security guard escorted her to her car after the meal.

Joining Taylor at the restaurant were her longtime friend Lena Dunham, plus actors Cameron Diaz and Sacha Baron Cohen. While not pictured, fashion designer Stella McCartney was reportedly there as well.

It’s not immediately clear why they got dinner together, but we can’t wait to find out!

Browse through the gallery for 20+ photos of the group leaving the restaurant…

Photos: Backgrid, Getty
Posted to: Cameron Diaz, Lena Dunham, Sacha Baron Cohen, Taylor Swift

