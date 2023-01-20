The 'Craziest Rumor' Sam Smith has Ever Heard About Themself Involves Adele

Sam Smith opened up about the “craziest rumor” they’ve ever heard about themself, and it involves another powerhouse vocalist.

During an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, the 30-year-old Gloria singer reacted to a conspiracy theory that claims they and Adele are the same person.

Their retelling of the rumor was met with laughs and surprise from the audience.

“Everyone seems to think that I’m Adele in drag because we’ve never been seen in the same room together,” they explained to host Drew Barrymore. “And if you slow down her voice it sounds maybe a bit like mine. So people think that we’re the same person and I’m just in drag right now.”

Make sure to tune into see more of Sam Smith on The Drew Barrymore Show when the episode premieres on January 23.

If you missed it, Sam sparked relationship rumors earlier this week when they were spotted out with a famous designer.

The hitmaker is set to release their new album Gloria on January 27. Get a first listen to the title track here and check out upcoming tour dates!

Watch Sam Smith talk about the Adele conspiracy theory below…