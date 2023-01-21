Kylie Jenner Reveals How to Pronounce Her Son's Name

Kylie Jenner shared some major news about her son just a couple of days before his first birthday. Now she’s clearing up a question from fans.

If you missed it, the 25-year-old mogul shared the very first photo of her son with Travis Scott and revealed his name – Aire – on Saturday (January 21).

You might be wondering how to pronounce the baby’s name. Does it sound like air or maybe like the brand Aerie? Thankfully, Kylie was quick to clarify!

Kylie took to the comments section of a post about baby Aire on a fan account. The caption asked how to pronounce the baby’s name, and she let us all know.

“AIR,” she wrote with a red heart emoji. So there you have it!

