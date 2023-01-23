Drake Performs Career-Spanning Show for SiriusXM Fans Featuring an Epic Set List, Surprise Guests, & Scary Audience Accident

3,000 fans were lucky enough to experience one of Drake‘s most legendary shows to date over the weekend.

The 36-year-old entertainer performed two exclusive concerts for SiriusXM‘s Sound 42 listeners at the the iconic Apollo Theater in New York City.

The shows were career-spanning retrospectives featuring more than 40 of Drake‘s top hits and some deep cuts that he hasn’t played live in years. The concerts were finally performed on January 21 and 22 following several delays, including a postponement out of respect for the loss of Takeoff and another postponement due to production delays.

The stage initially was a replica of Drake‘s childhood bedroom in the basement of his mom’s home and later transformed into a fake label office and also a deli in Harlem.

Special guests throughout the two nights included 21 Savage, Lil Uzi Vert, and The Diplomats (aka Dipset). The crowd was also star-studded with celebs like Justin and Hailey Bieber, sports stars Aaron Judge and Kevin Durant, DJ and entrepreneur Hannah Bronfman with husband Brendan Fallis, and many more.

During the show, Drake alluded to the possibility of retiring.

“I’ve thought about maybe like, ‘Ah, it’s been a good run maybe I should just leave while it’s hot, while it’s good.’ But the love that I still get til this day after all these years. I’ll let you know, I’ll never leave you high and dry. Imma still keep cooking up, as long as you listen. I’ll be there for you. In your darkest moments and your happiest moments, I’ll be there for you,” he told the crowd.

Towards the end of the night, a scary incident occurred in the audience when a fan fell from the first row of the mezzanine and onto the floor of the orchestra level. Drake immediately stopped the show to make sure the fan was okay and he thankfully walked away, seemingly uninjured. Crew members quickly fixed lighting fixtures that were damaged in the fall and the show resumed 15 minutes later.

The Apollo released a statement saying, “Unfortunately, last evening an incident occurred with an audience member who landed in the orchestra from the lower mezzanine. Drake, Apollo, and SiriusXM halted the show immediately when learning of a potential fan injury and standard protocols were taken. They were seen immediately by EMS on site. The fan and other audience members reported that they were OK. No major injuries have been reported. The Apollo is investigating the situation further.”

At the end of the night, Drake teased that he’ll be heading on the road with 21 Savage this summer. If the tour is anything as epic as these two nights, the rest of the world is in for a treat.

Check out the set list below…

Over My Dead Body

Wu-Tang Forever

Trust Issues

Marvins Room

Say Something

Feel No Ways

Practice

Jaded

Jungle

Karaoke

Best I Ever Had

Over

Headlines

HYFR (Hell Ya Fucking Right)

Started From the Bottom

I’m on One

No New Friends

Energy

Know Yourself

Nonstop

God’s Plan

Laugh Now Cry Later

Hold On, We’re Going Home

Controlla

One Dance

In My Feelings

Passionfruit

Way 2 Sexy

Wait for U

Massive

Calling My Name

Sticky

Yebba’s Heartbreak

I Really Mean It (with The Diplomats)

Dipset Anthem (with The Diplomats)

We Fly High (Ballin) (with The Diplomats)

Rich Flex (with 21 Savage)

Privileged Rappers (with 21 Savage)

Spin Bout You (with 21 Savage)

Jimmy Cooks (with 21 Savage)

Knife Talk (with 21 Savage)

Legend