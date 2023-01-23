Julian Sands' Family Issues a Statement 10 Days After He Went Missing

Julian Sands‘ family is speaking out.

The 65-year-old British actor, known for his work in projects like A Room With a View and Warlock, remains missing after his disappearance was first reported about 7:30 p.m. on January 13.

He was hiking in the Baldy Bowl hiking area, approximately 50 miles northeast of Los Angeles, Variety reports.

Click inside to read more…

His family released a statement via the sheriff’s department on Monday (January 23), 10 days after he went missing.

“We are deeply touched by the outpouring of love and support. Our heartfelt thanks to the compassionate members of the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department who are coordinating the search for our beloved Julian,” they said.

According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, ground crews began searching the area soon after he was reported missing, but search parties had to be pulled after roughly 24 hours of searching due to avalanche risks and trail conditions.

We are wishing the best to the search parties in their efforts.