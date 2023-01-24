Dave Matthews Band Announces New Album 'Walk Around the Moon' & North American Tour - Tracklisting, Cities & Ticket Info!

Dave Matthews Band is back!

The band just announced that they will release their 10th studio album, Walk Around the Moon, on May 19 – their first since 2018′s Come Tomorrow.

The album consists of 12 original songs recorded with producer Rob Evans, including lead single “Madman’s Eyes,” released Tuesday (January 24).

The announcement coincides with the launch of a U.S. summer tour.

Longtime collaborator John Alagia is the executive producer of the album, which “took shape during the pandemic and is as much a reflection on the current times as it is an urge to find common ground.”

A presale for DMB Warehouse Fan Association members is underway now at warehouse.davematthewsband.com. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets on Tuesday, February 14, at 10 AM local time at citientertainment.com.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on February 17 at 10 am local time. For ticket info, head to davematthewsband.com.

See the tour dates and listen to “Madmen’s Eyes”…

DAVE MATTHEWS BAND – 2023 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES

5/9 – Mexico City, DF – Auditorio Nacional

5/11 – Monterrey, NL – Auditorio Pabellon M

5/13 – Guadalajara, JAL – Teatro Diana

5/19 – The Woodlands, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

5/20 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

5/23 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

5/24 – Southaven, MS – BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove

5/26 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

5/27 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

5/30 – Wilmington, NC – Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park

5/31 – Wilmington, NC – Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park

6/2 – Charleston, SC – Credit One Stadium

6/3 – Charleston, SC – Credit One Stadium

6/9 – Forest Hills, NY – Forest Hills Stadium

6/10 – Hartford, CT – Xfinity Theatre

6/14 – Darien, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater

6/16 – Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheatre

6/17 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

6/23 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake

6/24 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion

6/27 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

6/29 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheatre

6/30 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

7/1 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

7/7 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

7/8 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

7/11 – Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

7/12 – Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

7/14 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center

7/15 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center

7/18 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

7/19 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

7/21 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

7/22 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

7/25 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

7/26 – Orange Beach, AL – The Amphitheater at the Wharf

7/28 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

7/29 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

8/24 – Highland, CA – Yaamava’ Resort and Casino

8/25 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre

8/26 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre

8/29 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater

9/1 – George, WA – Gorge Amphitheatre

9/2 – George, WA – Gorge Amphitheatre

9/3 – George, WA – Gorge Amphitheatre

Walk Around The Moon – Track Listing

1. Walk Around The Moon

2. Madman’s Eyes

3. Looking For A Vein

4. The Ocean And The Butterfly

5. It Could Happen

6. Something To Tell My Baby

7. After Everything

8. All You Wanted Was Tomorrow

9. The Only Thing

10. Break Free

11. Monsters

12. Singing From The Windows

