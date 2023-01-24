Top Stories
Next James Bond: Oddsmakers Reveal Top 13 Choices to Play 007 (See Who Dethroned Rege-Jean Page From Number 1 Spot!)

Oscars 2023 Nominations - Academy Award Nominees Revealed!

Highest Earning UK & Ireland Musicians of 2022 - Top 10 Revealed!

Did You See Who Is Missing From the 'Teen Wolf' Movie?

Tue, 24 January 2023 at 2:07 pm

'M3GAN' Actress Violet McGraw's Payday for Movie Revealed, Plus Bonuses!

Violet McGraw played the role of Cady in the new horror film M3GAN and she’s confirmed to be returning for the upcoming sequel, which is scheduled to be released in 2025.

A new report has revealed how much the 11-year-old actress was paid for her work on the movie.

M3GAN is already a massive hit at the box office with a global gross of more than $124 million so far.

TMZ reports that Violet was paid “$3,932.50 per week, and guaranteed 4 weeks of work.” She also received two extra weeks of pay because she needed to quarantine when she arrived in New Zealand for the project. That comes out to a $23,595 base-payday for six weeks of work.

Violet‘s contract included business class flights for the 13-hour trip from Los Angeles to New Zealand.

Thanks to the success of the movie, Violet also stands to receive an extra $150,000 bonus.

Here’s everything we know so far about the sequel!
