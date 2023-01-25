Kylie Minogue Stuns in Stella McCartney During Paris Fashion Week 2023

Kylie Minogue is looking fabulous as ever.

The Impossible Princess pop superstar hit the town for a night out on Tuesday evening (January 24) during 2023 Paris Fashion Week.

Kylie looked glam in a double satin strip hem top and skirt by Stella McCartney, paired with knee high boots and a black winter coat.

The “Confide in Me” singer was spotted waving to fans and giving a big smile as she headed out for dinner.

If you didn’t know, Kylie launched her Kylie Minogue Wines back in 2020, which successfully branched out into the United States last year. She also performed in New York City to celebrate the launch last summer.

It was recently reported that Kylie’s 0% alcohol Sparkling Rosé, which launched in December, sold one bottle every ten seconds over the Christmas period alone.

Kylie is also set to release an album sometime this year, and it’s one of our most anticipated of 2023.