Top Stories
Viral TikTok Star Randy Gonzalez Has Passed Away at 35

Viral TikTok Star Randy Gonzalez Has Passed Away at 35

2 Major 'Grey's Anatomy' Exits Have Been Confirmed This Year

2 Major 'Grey's Anatomy' Exits Have Been Confirmed This Year

Julia Fox's Tour of Her New York City Apartment Goes Viral &amp; You Have to See Why

Julia Fox's Tour of Her New York City Apartment Goes Viral & You Have to See Why

There's a Reason Why This Famous Actor Wasn't Chosen as Lex Luthor in 'Superman &amp; Lois,' Despite Fans Thinking It Could Happen

There's a Reason Why This Famous Actor Wasn't Chosen as Lex Luthor in 'Superman & Lois,' Despite Fans Thinking It Could Happen

Wed, 25 January 2023 at 4:56 pm

Kylie Minogue Stuns in Stella McCartney During Paris Fashion Week 2023

Kylie Minogue Stuns in Stella McCartney During Paris Fashion Week 2023

Kylie Minogue is looking fabulous as ever.

The Impossible Princess pop superstar hit the town for a night out on Tuesday evening (January 24) during 2023 Paris Fashion Week.

Kylie looked glam in a double satin strip hem top and skirt by Stella McCartney, paired with knee high boots and a black winter coat.

The “Confide in Me” singer was spotted waving to fans and giving a big smile as she headed out for dinner.

If you didn’t know, Kylie launched her Kylie Minogue Wines back in 2020, which successfully branched out into the United States last year. She also performed in New York City to celebrate the launch last summer.

It was recently reported that Kylie’s 0% alcohol Sparkling Rosé, which launched in December, sold one bottle every ten seconds over the Christmas period alone.

Kylie is also set to release an album sometime this year, and it’s one of our most anticipated of 2023.
Just Jared on Facebook
kylie minogue paris fashion week 01
kylie minogue paris fashion week 02
kylie minogue paris fashion week 03
kylie minogue paris fashion week 04

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Kylie Minogue

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Chloe Bailey announced the release date for her debut solo album - Just Jared Jr
  • Find out who will be playing Lex Luthor on Superman & Lois - Just Jared Jr
  • Here's everything coming to Peacock in February - Just Jared Jr
  • Austin Butler reacts to his Oscars nod - Just Jared Jr