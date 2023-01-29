Top Stories
Annie Wersching, '24' &amp; 'Timeless' Star, Passes Away at 45

Annie Wersching, '24' & 'Timeless' Star, Passes Away at 45

2 Housewives Reportedly Leave After Fight During 'Ultimate Girls Trip' Season 4 Filming

2 Housewives Reportedly Leave After Fight During 'Ultimate Girls Trip' Season 4 Filming

Marc Anthony Marries Nadia Ferreira, &amp; the Guest List Featured Some Major Stars, Including a Pro-Athlete Best Man

Marc Anthony Marries Nadia Ferreira, & the Guest List Featured Some Major Stars, Including a Pro-Athlete Best Man

6 Burning Questions From 'Gossip Girl' Series Finale - Find Out the Answers!

6 Burning Questions From 'Gossip Girl' Series Finale - Find Out the Answers!

Sun, 29 January 2023 at 3:44 pm

Jennifer Coolidge Interviews Anthony Mackie In 'We Have a Ghost' Trailer - Watch Here!

Jennifer Coolidge Interviews Anthony Mackie In 'We Have a Ghost' Trailer - Watch Here!

Jennifer Coolidge plays a medium in her upcoming new Netflix movie We Have a Ghost!

The White Lotus Emmy-winning actress stars alongside Marvel actors Anthony Mackie and David Harbour in the comedy, which is based on the short story “Ernest” by Geoff Manaugh.

Netflix recently debuted the trailer, and at one point, we see Jennifer interviewing Anthony about the ghost (Harbour) in his family’s new house.

Check out the trailer and learn more inside…

Here’s a synopsis: Finding a ghost named Ernest haunting their new home turns Kevin’s family into overnight social media sensations. But when Kevin and Ernest go rogue to investigate the mystery of Ernest’s past, they become a target of the CIA.

Also starring in the upcoming film are Jahi Winston, Tig Notaro, Erica Ash, Faith Ford, Niles Fitch, Isabella Russo and Steve Coulter.

We Have a Ghost will be released on Friday, February 24th.
Just Jared on Facebook
netflix unveils we have a ghost trailer 01
netflix unveils we have a ghost trailer 02
netflix unveils we have a ghost trailer 03
netflix unveils we have a ghost trailer 04
netflix unveils we have a ghost trailer 05
netflix unveils we have a ghost trailer 06
netflix unveils we have a ghost trailer 07
netflix unveils we have a ghost trailer 08
netflix unveils we have a ghost trailer 09
netflix unveils we have a ghost trailer 10
netflix unveils we have a ghost trailer 11

Photos: Netflix
Posted to: Anthony Mackie, David Harbour, Erica Ash, Faith Ford, Isabella Russo, Jahi Winston, Jennifer Coolidge, Movies, Netflix, Niles Fitch, Steve Coulter, Tig Notaro, Trailer

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Harry Styles was photographed hanging out with a longtime friend - Just Jared Jr
  • North West is making her acting debut! - Just Jared Jr
  • HBO Max has announced that these two fan-favorite shows are ending - Just Jared Jr
  • Here's everything coming to Hulu in February - Just Jared Jr