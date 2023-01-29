Jennifer Coolidge Interviews Anthony Mackie In 'We Have a Ghost' Trailer - Watch Here!

Jennifer Coolidge plays a medium in her upcoming new Netflix movie We Have a Ghost!

The White Lotus Emmy-winning actress stars alongside Marvel actors Anthony Mackie and David Harbour in the comedy, which is based on the short story “Ernest” by Geoff Manaugh.

Netflix recently debuted the trailer, and at one point, we see Jennifer interviewing Anthony about the ghost (Harbour) in his family’s new house.

Check out the trailer and learn more inside…

Here’s a synopsis: Finding a ghost named Ernest haunting their new home turns Kevin’s family into overnight social media sensations. But when Kevin and Ernest go rogue to investigate the mystery of Ernest’s past, they become a target of the CIA.

Also starring in the upcoming film are Jahi Winston, Tig Notaro, Erica Ash, Faith Ford, Niles Fitch, Isabella Russo and Steve Coulter.

We Have a Ghost will be released on Friday, February 24th.