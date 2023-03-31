Top Stories
Fri, 31 March 2023 at 2:16 am

Tennis Teenage Sensation Carlos Alcaraz Hits the Practice Court Before Big Miami Open Match

Tennis Teenage Sensation Carlos Alcaraz Hits the Practice Court Before Big Miami Open Match

Carlos Alcaraz hits some tennis balls ahead of his match with USA’s top tennis player Taylor Fritz during the Miami Open tournament on Thursday (March 30) held at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.

The 19-year-old Spanish tennis player practiced his serve a lot, which has improved a lot over the last year.

“When I [started training with my coach Juan Carlos Ferrero], everybody [knew that I had] to improve my serve,” Carlos shared during his press conference. “I had problems [with] my abs a long time ago, so I couldn’t practice the serve as much as I wanted.”

He added, “But [when my abs started healing, I started] to practice the serve a little bit more. It was something that we were really focused on. We knew that the serve was really, really important [in] tennis, so I [needed] to improve a lot, and I think I have a good serve [now].”

Carlos plays his friendly rival, Italy’s Jannik Sinner, tomorrow at the semi-finals! He was spotted practicing two courts over from Carlos, who waved goodbye to Jannik when he left. Pictured in the gallery is Jannik taking a breather from practice!
