Chris McNally Makes Rare Comments About Becoming A Dad

Chris McNally and his longtime partner, Julie Gonzalo, welcomed their first child together last year.

Since then, the 34-year-old actor, as well as Julie, kept mum on their little baby girl.

However, at the Grease: The Rise of the Pink Ladies premiere this week, Chris made rare comments about becoming a dad for the first time.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Chris called being a dad to his little girl the best job.

“Fatherhood is fantastic. It’s my favorite job,” he shared on the red carpet. “It’s a job I’ve always wanted to do and I’m really, really grateful that right now, at least.”

Chris added that working on When Calls The Heart is one of the best things because “we film four and a half months, the hours are not crazy, we don’t really have a lot of night shoots so I can be really present with her…and then I get the rest of the year, which is like, it’s just such a blessing. So, since wrapping in mid-November I’ve just been on dad mode and it’s fantastic.”

Grease: The Rise of the Pink Ladies is set to premiere on April 6 on Paramount+. See the newest trailer here!