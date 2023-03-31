Stormy Daniels Releases Statement About Donald Trump's Indictment

Stormy Daniels is officially reacting to Donald Trump‘s indictment.

Earlier this week, a New York grand jury moved forward on indicting the former President for the hush money paid to Stormy in the mist of his 2016 presidential campaign.

Speaking to The Sunday Times, Stormy opened up about the motion, saying that “Trump is no longer untouchable. A person in power is not exempt from the law. And no matter what your job is, or what your bank account says, you’re held accountable for the things you’ve said and done, and justice is served.”

She went on, sharing that while the grand jury’s decision is “vindication”, it’s also “bittersweet. He’s done so much worse that he should have been taken down [for] before. I am fully aware of the insanity of it, being a porn star. But it’s also poetic; this p**** grabbed back.”

Stormy did address concerns about fallouts over the indictment.

“It’s monumental and epic, and I’m proud,” she said. “The other side of it is that it’s going to continue to divide people and bring them up in arms. He’s already gotten away with inciting a riot, and causing death and destruction. Whatever the outcome is, it’s going to cause violence, and there’s going to be injuries and death. There’s the potential for a lot of good to come from this. But either way, a lot of bad is going to come from it, too.”

She then opened up about how she is fearful for “the first time ever”, as she’s been the target of threats on “all social media platforms, and email, and phone.”

“Part of me is hesitant to say that, because you don’t want blood in the water. It kind of encourages the sharks. It’s especially scary because Trump himself is inciting violence and encouraging it.”

As for being called to testify in the trial, Stormy says she’s ready.

“I hope that I do have to. I’m not afraid, I have nothing to hide, and I look forward to telling everybody what I know.”

Since the indictment, many of Trump‘s family members have also spoken out. Read all the statement here…