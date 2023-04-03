Mon, 03 April 2023 at 5:28 pm
Taylor Swift Jokes About Changing Up Her Eras Tour Setlist
- Taylor Swift dishes on mixing up her official set list for her Eras tour- Just Jared Jr
- Despite being “evicted”, Prince Harry stayed a Frogmore Cottage during his recent UK visit – Celebitchy
- Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston want to make this classic book into a comedy – Popsugar
- The first original song for Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies is out! – Just Jared Jr
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Posted to: Newsies, Taylor Swift