Sat, 03 June 2023 at 12:00 pm

Ioan Gruffudd's 13-Year-Old Daughter Files Restraining Order Against Him

Ioan Gruffudd is facing some more legal troubles.

On Wednesday (May 31), the 49-year-old Fantastic Four actor’s 13-year-old Ella filed for a temporary restraining order against him following an incident at his house.

Los Angeles Superior Court records show that Ella filed the restraining order under “domestic violence protection,” according to Page Six.

The Daily Mail adds that Ella and younger sister Elsie, 9, reportedly visited Ioan‘s home, which he shares with girlfriend Bianca Wallace, in L.A. last week when the incident reportedly occurred.

Ella also filed a restraining order request and a civil harassment protection order against Bianca, 29.

Ioan shares his two daughters with estranged wife Alice Evans.

In January 2021, Alice, 54, tweeted that he informed her that he was leaving their family after 20 years together.

When Ioan debuted his relationship with Bianca in October 2021, Alice accused him of having an affair for three years.

