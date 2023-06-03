Kellyanne Conway's Daughter Claudia Poses for 'Playboy,' Explains the Decision

Kellyanne Conway‘s daughter Claudia Conway is officially a Playboy Bunny.

The 18-year-old daughter of Donald Trump‘s political ally was announced as one of the latest models to pose for the iconic magazine in late May.

Shortly thereafter she took to social media to explain the decision.

Read more about Claudia Conway’s decision to pose for Playboy…

Taking to Twitter, Claudia shared what she called “the only comment i’ll provide” on the matter.

“When i was 15-16, i was exploited by the media, preyed upon, and was forced into portraying myself as something i wasn’t. my body was taken from me,” she shared.

Claudia continued, writing, “Now, as a young adult, i am aiming to reclaim my womanhood and femininity in a way that is truly mine. i am putting myself out there in a way that is MY OWN and no one else’s. i have full control of my body and my voice.”

“i believe in writing your own narrative, like i’ve said in the past, and taking back what was once unjustly taken from you,” she wrote, adding more in a second tweet.

“Autonomy and freedom are two things everyone should have,” she opined. “Don’t let someone capitalize off of your vulnerabilities— reclaim them. sending you all light and love on this tuesday 💗.”

This isn’t the first time that Claudia has made moves in Hollywood.

Read Claudia Conway’s tweets below…

