Sat, 03 June 2023 at 10:55 am

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Hold Hands Leaving Dinner Date in Malibu

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Hold Hands Leaving Dinner Date in Malibu

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are enjoying a low-key date night.

The 44-year-old reality star and the 47-year-old blink-182 drummer held hands as they left the restaurant Taverna Tony after dinner on Friday night (June 2) in Malibu, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kourtney Kardashian

For their night out, Kourtney wore a long black coat over a Chicago Blackhawks jersey while Travis wore a black jacket over Bela Lugosi as Dracula T-shirt paired with black pants.

Kourtney recently opened up about the struggles of being away from her kids while on tour with Travis.

During the season three premiere of The Kardashians, Kourtney explained why she stopped IVF treatment.

Click through the gallery for 20+ pictures of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker leaving the restaurant…
kourtney kardashian chicago blackhawks jersey dinner with travis barker 01
kourtney kardashian chicago blackhawks jersey dinner with travis barker 02
kourtney kardashian chicago blackhawks jersey dinner with travis barker 03
kourtney kardashian chicago blackhawks jersey dinner with travis barker 04
kourtney kardashian chicago blackhawks jersey dinner with travis barker 05
kourtney kardashian chicago blackhawks jersey dinner with travis barker 06
kourtney kardashian chicago blackhawks jersey dinner with travis barker 07
kourtney kardashian chicago blackhawks jersey dinner with travis barker 08
kourtney kardashian chicago blackhawks jersey dinner with travis barker 09
kourtney kardashian chicago blackhawks jersey dinner with travis barker 10
kourtney kardashian chicago blackhawks jersey dinner with travis barker 11
kourtney kardashian chicago blackhawks jersey dinner with travis barker 12
kourtney kardashian chicago blackhawks jersey dinner with travis barker 13
kourtney kardashian chicago blackhawks jersey dinner with travis barker 14
kourtney kardashian chicago blackhawks jersey dinner with travis barker 15
kourtney kardashian chicago blackhawks jersey dinner with travis barker 16
kourtney kardashian chicago blackhawks jersey dinner with travis barker 17
kourtney kardashian chicago blackhawks jersey dinner with travis barker 18
kourtney kardashian chicago blackhawks jersey dinner with travis barker 19
kourtney kardashian chicago blackhawks jersey dinner with travis barker 20
kourtney kardashian chicago blackhawks jersey dinner with travis barker 21
kourtney kardashian chicago blackhawks jersey dinner with travis barker 22
kourtney kardashian chicago blackhawks jersey dinner with travis barker 23
kourtney kardashian chicago blackhawks jersey dinner with travis barker 24

