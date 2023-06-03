Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Hold Hands Leaving Dinner Date in Malibu

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are enjoying a low-key date night.

The 44-year-old reality star and the 47-year-old blink-182 drummer held hands as they left the restaurant Taverna Tony after dinner on Friday night (June 2) in Malibu, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kourtney Kardashian

For their night out, Kourtney wore a long black coat over a Chicago Blackhawks jersey while Travis wore a black jacket over Bela Lugosi as Dracula T-shirt paired with black pants.

Kourtney recently opened up about the struggles of being away from her kids while on tour with Travis.

During the season three premiere of The Kardashians, Kourtney explained why she stopped IVF treatment.

