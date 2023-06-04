'Hocus Pocus 3' in the Works at Disney!

Exciting news – we’re getting a Hocus Pocus 3!

In a new interview published on Sunday (June 4), Sean Bailey – who has been the President of Walt Disney Studios Motion Picture Production for the past 13 years – officially confirmed that a third installment of the Halloween story is in the works.

Keep reading to find out more…

Bailey confirmed that a Hocus Pocus 3 is currently in development in an interview with The New York Times, simply stating, “Yes, Hocus Pocus 3 is happening.”

As of right now, no other details have been revealed.

The original Hocus Pocus – starring Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy – was released back in 1993. All three ladies reprised their roles for Hocus Pocus 2, which was released on Disney+ in September 2022.

The post credits scene from the sequel hinted that there might be more magic still to come in the future.

It’s unclear if Bette, Sarah Jessica, and Kathy will be back for the third movie.

