Mark Hamill Reveals If He'll Play Luke Skywalker Again in Future 'Star Wars' Projects

Mark Hamill is addressing his future as Luke Skywalker.

The 71-year-old actor has been playing the Jedi since 1977 when Star Wars: Episode IV- A New Hope was first released in theaters and last played the role in Disney+’s The Mandalorian.

While Luke Skywalker has become a household name, Mark admitted in a new interview that he never sought out to become an icon – he was originally just looking for work.

Keep reading to find out more…

“I mean, the truth of the matter is, I never really expected to be remembered for anything,” Mark admitted on CBS Sunday Morning. “I just wanted to make a living doing what I liked. And I thought, ‘Well, it could be worse. I could be, like, known as being the best actor who ever played Adolf Hitler, you know?’ At least Luke is an admirable fellow!”

While Mark is a big believer in “never say never,” he has made it clear that he’s done playing Luke Skywalker.

“I just don’t see any reason to,” Mark said of playing the character again. “Let me put it that way: I mean, they have so many stories to tell, they don’t need Luke anymore. I had my time, and that’s good. But that’s enough.”

In another recent interview, Mark shared his thoughts on getting de-aged for The Mandalorian.