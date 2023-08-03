Celine Dion's Sister Provides an Update About Her Battle With Stiff Person Syndrome

Celine Dion is continuing to battle stiff person syndrome.

Her sister, Claudette, just provided an update on the 55-year-old “My Heart will Go On” singer’s condition in an interview with Le Journal de Montreal, via Us Weekly.

“When I call her and she’s busy, I speak to my sister Linda who lives with her and tells me that she’s working hard. She’s listening to the top researchers in the field of this rare disease as much as possible,” she said.

“I honestly think that she mostly needs to rest. She always goes above and beyond, she always tries to be the best and top of her game. At one point, your heart and your body are trying to tell you something. It’s important to listen to it.”

“We trust her. It’s innate to her, she’s disciplined in every area of her life… We can’t find any medicine that works, but having hope is important,” she went on to say.

Celine‘s condition includes symptoms like muscle spasms, muscle rigidity and frequent falls, which can be caused due to lack of coordination.

We are wishing the very best to Celine Dion.

