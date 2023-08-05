DJ Khaled Reveals How Much Weight He's Lost Since Taking Up Golf

Top Stories
DJ Khaled is sharing an update on his health and fitness journey.

In a new interview, the 47-year-old Grammy-winning DJ and music producer opened up about prioritizing his health, revealing that he recently started playing – which has helped him lose weight.

“My wife loves yoga. I love golf. So while she does yoga, I am golfing,” DJ Khaled shared with Page Six. “I might eat more than I am supposed to eat — but I’ve been working on that a lot more lately. I have been feeling so amazing and inspired. I just feel great, and vibrant.”

“I was 290 about two months ago, and I am 267 today, ever since I’ve been playing golf,” DJ Khaled continued. “It may not be a lot to y’all, but it is a lot to me.”

While he’s focusing more on getting healthy, DJ Khaled did admit he still has cravings.

“The only thing I want to curb is that I love chocolate chip cookies. I love Cinnamon Toast Crunch,” DJ Khaled shared. “That’s why I golf everyday, and exercise everyday. So I kind of want to make sure I don’t overeat… but you know, I’m like everybody, I get excited.”

Last year, DJ Khaled revealed which famous friend gifted him with toilets for his birthday.
