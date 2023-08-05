Top Stories
'High School Musical: The Musical: The Series' - Here's Everything We Know About Season 4, From Casting to Music & More!

Sat, 05 August 2023 at 5:30 pm

Holland Roden & Corey Cott Rekindle A Summer Romance in Hallmark Channel's 'Making Waves'

Holland Roden and Corey Cott are both back for their second movies with Hallmark Channel.

The two actors star in Making Waves, which is part of the network’s Summer Nights programming, airing TONIGHT at 8 p.m.

Here’s a summary of the movie: Amelia (Roden) is a music executive who goes to a festival to beat out the competition for an elusive new band and discovers that the group is fronted by Will (Cott), her childhood summer sweetheart.

Over the course of the week, as Amelia tries to convince Will that her company is the better choice for his musical vision, she realizes there might be a conflict of interest…her feelings for him.

Directed by Terry Ingram, Making Waves will premiere on Hallmark Channel on August 5 at 8 p.m.

Check out a sneak peek of the movie below!
Photos: Hallmark Media
Posted to: Corey Cott, Hallmark Channel, Holland Roden, Television

