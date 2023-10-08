Top Stories
Sun, 08 October 2023 at 12:37 am

Chris Pine Lightens The Day With a Rainbow-Bright Sweater After a Workout

Chris Pine Lightens The Day With a Rainbow-Bright Sweater After a Workout

Chris Pine welcomed the weekend with a burst of vibrant color when he stepped out for a post-workout coffee run on Saturday (October 7) in Los Feliz, Calif.

The 43-year-old Dungeons & Dragons actor tossed on a rainbow-bright cardigan over a blue PBS shirt for the trip. He also had on a pair of fitted leggings with looser shorts over top.

His hair was artfully mussed, and the star had some scruff growing in on his face. Chris finished off the look with chic shoes.

Keep reading to find out more…

Last time we checked in on Chris Pine, he had been returning to California after enjoying an extended trip to Italy. We spotted him shirtless and sunbathing with a mystery woman in Sardinia back in August.

The following month, he enjoyed some time on a boat on the Amalfi Coast while he was supposed to be attending the premiere of his directorial debut Poolman at the Toronto Film Festival.

Did you know that Chris is one of so many Hollywood stars that also have famous parents?!

Scroll through all of the new photos of Chris Pine in the gallery…
Getty Images
