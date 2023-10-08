Top Stories
Will Taylor Swift Attend the Chiefs-Vikings Game in Minneapolis to Support Travis Kelce?

Joey Fatone Reveals What It Would Take for an *NSYNC Tour to Happen

Biggest Stories of the Week (From Beyonce's Major Announcement to the Beckhams Addressing Affair Allegations)

Olivia Wilde Receives Backlash For Commenting on Taylor Swift's Rumored Relationship

Sun, 08 October 2023 at 6:59 pm

Timothee Chalamet Keeps Things Casual for Coffee Run in Bel-Air

Timothee Chalamet Keeps Things Casual for Coffee Run in Bel-Air

Timothee Chalamet is getting his caffeine fix.

The 27-year-old Bones and All actor stopped by a local coffee shop to grab a quick drink to go on Saturday afternoon (October 7) in Bel-Air, Calif.

For his outing, Timothee wore a black T-shirt and matching shorts paired with black sunglasses

Last month, Timothee was spotted in Paris, where he joined his new girlfriend Kylie Jenner for some of the fashion week festivities. He never did attend a fashion show, so it seems he was just there to spend time with her!

One of Timothee‘s famous friends recently addressed the rumors that they had a falling out.

Timothee will next be playing the iconic Willy Wonka in the upcoming movie Wonka, which is scheduled to hit theaters on December 15 – watch the trailer here!
