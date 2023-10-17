Top Stories
Britney Spears Says She Got Pregnant With Justin Timberlake, Had an Abortion - Reason Why Revealed

We Know What Bill Murray Whispered to Selena Gomez in These 2019 Viral Photos, Thanks to Timothee Chalamet

Britney Spears' Memoir: 6 Pre-Release Revelations Including Why She Shaved Her Head, Her Conservatorship, & 1 Excerpt About Justin Timberlake

Millie Bobby Brown Reacts to Being Called a 'Brat' & 'Idiot' During 'Stranger Things' Press When She Was a Child

Tue, 17 October 2023 at 2:15 pm

Charli XCX Calls Out Negative Backlash for Collaborating With Sam Smith

Charli XCX Calls Out Negative Backlash for Collaborating With Sam Smith

Charli XCX is calling out negative feedback.

The 35-year-old singer recently announced her upcoming song “In The City” with Sam Smith, and evidently, she’s been shocked by the comments regarding her collaborating with the 31-year-old crooner.

“I’m about to release a song with Sam Smith and the experience so far as been really interesting,” she began in a TikTok video.

“Never in my life have I seen somebody receive so many hateful comments online. It’s been really disheartening,” she continued.

“But at the same time, I’m so proud of Sam‘s ability to withstand that because I know I certainly couldn’t withstand it. So I just wanted to say Sam, I love you, I love our song together, and I’m in awe of your strength.”

Back in August, she addressed why she unfollowed a fellow female pop star.

