Charli XCX Calls Out Negative Backlash for Collaborating With Sam Smith

Charli XCX is calling out negative feedback.

The 35-year-old singer recently announced her upcoming song “In The City” with Sam Smith, and evidently, she’s been shocked by the comments regarding her collaborating with the 31-year-old crooner.

“I’m about to release a song with Sam Smith and the experience so far as been really interesting,” she began in a TikTok video.

“Never in my life have I seen somebody receive so many hateful comments online. It’s been really disheartening,” she continued.

“But at the same time, I’m so proud of Sam‘s ability to withstand that because I know I certainly couldn’t withstand it. So I just wanted to say Sam, I love you, I love our song together, and I’m in awe of your strength.”

Back in August, she addressed why she unfollowed a fellow female pop star.

