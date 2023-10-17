Top Stories
Britney Spears Says She Got Pregnant With Justin Timberlake, Had an Abortion - Reason Why Revealed

Britney Spears Says She Got Pregnant With Justin Timberlake, Had an Abortion - Reason Why Revealed

We Know What Bill Murray Whispered to Selena Gomez in These 2019 Viral Photos, Thanks to Timothee Chalamet

We Know What Bill Murray Whispered to Selena Gomez in These 2019 Viral Photos, Thanks to Timothee Chalamet

Britney Spears' Memoir: 6 Pre-Release Revelations Including Why She Shaved Her Head, Her Conservatorship, &amp; 1 Excerpt About Justin Timberlake

Britney Spears' Memoir: 6 Pre-Release Revelations Including Why She Shaved Her Head, Her Conservatorship, & 1 Excerpt About Justin Timberlake

Millie Bobby Brown Reacts to Being Called a 'Brat' &amp; 'Idiot' During 'Stranger Things' Press When She Was a Child

Millie Bobby Brown Reacts to Being Called a 'Brat' & 'Idiot' During 'Stranger Things' Press When She Was a Child

Tue, 17 October 2023 at 4:43 pm

Travis Kelce Opens Up About His Personal Style & Addresses His 2016 Dating Show 'Catching Kelce'

Continue Here »

Travis Kelce Opens Up About His Personal Style & Addresses His 2016 Dating Show 'Catching Kelce'

Travis Kelce is speaking out!

The 34-year-old Kansas City Chiefs tight end opened up in a new interview for WSJ. Magazine, out now.

During the conversation, Travis spoke about his personal style, from caring about his fit as a kid on the field, to his college days of “balling on a budget,” right up to his current status as a personal shopper’s dream.

(Note: he declined to speak about the Taylor Swift dating rumors in the interview.)

Find out what Travis Kelce had to say…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Travis Kelce

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Find out who almost played Edward Cullen in Twilight instead of Robert Pattinson - Just Jared Jr
  • The fate of Only Murders in the Building has been revealed - Just Jared Jr
  • Exciting news for Shrek fans - Just Jared Jr
  • Disney+ is making some big changes - Just Jared Jr