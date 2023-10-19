Top Stories
Colton Underwood Goes Shirtless for Walk Around His L.A. Neighborhood

Colton Underwood Goes Shirtless for Walk Around His L.A. Neighborhood

Colton Underwood is getting in a little cardio.

The 31-year-old Coming Out Colton star and former The Bachelor star showed off his fit physique while going for a walk around his neighborhood on Wednesday afternoon (October 18) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Colton Underwood

For his outing, Colton went shirtless and had a white T-shirt tucked into the front of his gym shorts.

Earlier this month, Colton gushed about married life with husband Jordan C. Brown. The two married in May 2023 after more than two years of dating.

Last year, Colton revealed if he and Jordan, 38, plan on having kids in the future!

Click through the gallery inside for 15+ pictures of Colton Underwood on his afternoon walk…
Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Colton Underwood, Shirtless

