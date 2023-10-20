Top Stories
Britney Spears Reveals Why She Married Jason Alexander in Las Vegas, Talks Aftermath of 55-Hour Marriage

Britney Spears Reveals Why She Married Jason Alexander in Las Vegas, Talks Aftermath of 55-Hour Marriage

Billie Eilish Clarifies Her Relationship Status Amid Rumors of a New Romance

Billie Eilish Clarifies Her Relationship Status Amid Rumors of a New Romance

Adele Extends 'Weekends With Adele' Vegas Residency Through 2024 - See the Final Dates!

Adele Extends 'Weekends With Adele' Vegas Residency Through 2024 - See the Final Dates!

Kat Graham Marries Best Friend Bryant Wood Following Split From Darren Genet - Details Revealed

Kat Graham Marries Best Friend Bryant Wood Following Split From Darren Genet - Details Revealed

Fri, 20 October 2023 at 3:21 pm

Whoopi Goldberg Reveals She Was Hurt After Her 1993 Oscars Look Was Widely Criticized

Whoopi Goldberg Reveals She Was Hurt After Her 1993 Oscars Look Was Widely Criticized

Whoopi Goldberg is opening up about a polarizing 1993 Oscars look.

For the Academy Awards that year, the 67-year-old The View host wore a green jumpsuit decorated with a purple pattern, a satin purple jacket with green lining, and flashy gold and green earrings.

While chatting with Page Six Style at the Fashion Group International Night of Stars gala on Tuesday (October 17), Whoopi recalled that she was really affected by the overwhelmingly negative response.

Keep reading to find out what she said…

The actress remembered how “everyone hated” her outfit. “It hurt my feelings, I’m not going to lie,” she said. “It hurt my feelings. It kept me from dressing up for a very long time.”

She added, “You have to remember, in those days, they would say things and you’d think, ‘Do I really look that ridiculous?’”

The Oscar winner explained that Lucille Ball inspired the look. “Lucy would always come out in these great ensembles,” Whoopi said. “And I thought, I would like to wear that! And green is not a color I would normally wear; let me try it!”

When asked if she still stands by the bold choice, she replied, “Absolutely.”

Whoopi recently shocked one of her co-hosts on The View by asking an unexpected question.

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Whoopi Goldberg

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images