Whoopi Goldberg Reveals She Was Hurt After Her 1993 Oscars Look Was Widely Criticized

Whoopi Goldberg is opening up about a polarizing 1993 Oscars look.

For the Academy Awards that year, the 67-year-old The View host wore a green jumpsuit decorated with a purple pattern, a satin purple jacket with green lining, and flashy gold and green earrings.

While chatting with Page Six Style at the Fashion Group International Night of Stars gala on Tuesday (October 17), Whoopi recalled that she was really affected by the overwhelmingly negative response.

The actress remembered how “everyone hated” her outfit. “It hurt my feelings, I’m not going to lie,” she said. “It hurt my feelings. It kept me from dressing up for a very long time.”

She added, “You have to remember, in those days, they would say things and you’d think, ‘Do I really look that ridiculous?’”

The Oscar winner explained that Lucille Ball inspired the look. “Lucy would always come out in these great ensembles,” Whoopi said. “And I thought, I would like to wear that! And green is not a color I would normally wear; let me try it!”

When asked if she still stands by the bold choice, she replied, “Absolutely.”

