Is Lyndsy Fonseca Single or Married? Her Husband Is Also an Actor!

Lyndsy Fonseca plays Addy in the new Hallmark Channel movie Where Are You, Christmas? and you might be curious to know more about her personal life, so we have you covered.

The 36-year-old actress got her start in Hollywood on The Young and the Restless and she has also appeared in TV shows like Nikita, Desperate Housewives, and most recently, 9-1-1: Lone Star.

Lyndsy is also known for her work in movies like Hot Tub Time Machine and Kick-Ass 2.

So, who is Lyndsy married to?

In 2016, she got married to her Nikita co-star Noah Bean and they now have two children together – daughter Greta, 5, and daughter Evelyn, 1.

In addition to his work in Nikita, Noah is also known for starring in the FX series Damages and for appearances in movies like The Pill and The Report.

