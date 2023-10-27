Chris Pine Wears Super Short Shorts While Leaving Dance Studio

Chris Pine is keeping up with his dance studio workouts!

The 43-year-old Dungeons & Dragons actor wore a yellow hoodie and a pair of very short white shorts while leaving the dance class on Friday morning (October 27) in Los Feliz, Calif.

Chris has been frequenting The Body this year, where they teach Gyrotonic classes. The Gyrotonic expansion system is “a unique, holistic approach to movement. Some of the benefits of a regular Gyrotonic practice include a healthier, more supple spine, increased range of motion, greater joint stability, improved agility and athletic performance and a deep internal strength.”

Last month, Chris was spotted going shirtless on a boat in Italy while on vacation!

Browse through the gallery for more photos of Chris Pine leaving the workout class…