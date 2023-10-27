Top Stories
9 Troubling Bombshells from Kanye West Expos&eacute; Involving Adidas Deal: Swastika Drawings, Hitler Praise, &amp; More

9 Troubling Bombshells from Kanye West Exposé Involving Adidas Deal: Swastika Drawings, Hitler Praise, & More

4 'Teen Wolf' Stars Attended Tyler Posey's Wedding &amp; 2 Others Were Invited But Didn't Attend

4 'Teen Wolf' Stars Attended Tyler Posey's Wedding & 2 Others Were Invited But Didn't Attend

Taylor Swift Seemingly Shuts Down Bisexual Rumors &amp; Reports of Dating Female Friends in '1989' Prologue

Taylor Swift Seemingly Shuts Down Bisexual Rumors & Reports of Dating Female Friends in '1989' Prologue

Charli D'Amelio Clarifies She Adopted a Puppy with Landon Barker &amp; Is Not Expecting!

Charli D'Amelio Clarifies She Adopted a Puppy with Landon Barker & Is Not Expecting!

Fri, 27 October 2023 at 6:59 pm

Chris Pine Wears Super Short Shorts While Leaving Dance Studio

Chris Pine Wears Super Short Shorts While Leaving Dance Studio

Chris Pine is keeping up with his dance studio workouts!

The 43-year-old Dungeons & Dragons actor wore a yellow hoodie and a pair of very short white shorts while leaving the dance class on Friday morning (October 27) in Los Feliz, Calif.

Chris has been frequenting The Body this year, where they teach Gyrotonic classes. The Gyrotonic expansion system is “a unique, holistic approach to movement. Some of the benefits of a regular Gyrotonic practice include a healthier, more supple spine, increased range of motion, greater joint stability, improved agility and athletic performance and a deep internal strength.”

Last month, Chris was spotted going shirtless on a boat in Italy while on vacation!

Browse through the gallery for more photos of Chris Pine leaving the workout class…

Just Jared on Facebook
chris pine short shorts after workout 01
chris pine short shorts after workout 02
chris pine short shorts after workout 03
chris pine short shorts after workout 04
chris pine short shorts after workout 05
chris pine short shorts after workout 06
chris pine short shorts after workout 07

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Chris Pine

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images