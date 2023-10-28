Top Stories
Sat, 28 October 2023 at 12:00 pm

Is Chandler Massey Single? Meet the Hallmark Star's Fiancée!

Is Chandler Massey Single? Meet the Hallmark Star's Fiancée!

Chandler Massey‘s brand new Hallmark movie is debuting tonight!

The 33-year-old former Days of Our Lives actor will star opposite Jessy Schram in Mystic Christmas, his fifth movie for the network after his debut in Next Stop, Christmas last year.

Did you know that Chandler is getting married in real life?

Head inside to meet Chandler’s fiancee!

Chandler is currently engaged, and planning a wedding to Stephanie Bennett, and their first meeting was a definition of a “meet cute”.

Turns out that Stephanie and Chandler met in the middle of a Publix parking lot.

“Our first annual reminder that sometimes meeting someone in a Publix parking lot can end up being the best thing that has ever happened to you,” Stephanie wrote alongside a cute video on her Instagram.

Check that out below!

Chandler and Stephanie are currently planning their wedding right now, and their photographer has released some really sweet images from their engagement session.

Take a look at the real life Hallmark couples who found love on and off the set!
Photos: Hallmark Channel, Stephanie Bennett/Instagram
