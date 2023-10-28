Kyle Richards Admits She Needed 'Freedom' & 'Some Space' from Husband Mauricio Umansky

Kyle Richards is sharing new details on what led to her separation from husband Mauricio Umansky after 27 years of marriage.

On Friday (October 27), the 54-year-old Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star appeared on Live! with Kelly and Mark where she opened up about her split from the 53-year-old real estate broker.

During the interview, a clip from the upcoming episode of RHOBH was aired in which Dorit Kemsley questioned Kyle about her marriage.

“I mean, have you had any thoughts recently? Like do you think you would not end up with Mo?” Dorit asked Kyle.

Kyle, who seemed confused and a bit irritated by the question, then asked, “What makes you think this?”

“Well, like even just from Instagram, you know, I usually see you and Mo together, and it just seemed like you were spending a lot of time away from each other,” Dorit noted.

Kyle responded, “I feel like I needed a little freedom — freedom and some space.”

After watching the clip, Kyle revealed to Kelly Ripa that she had not seem that clip yet and said she “not thrilled with the questions” from Dorit.

“I wasn’t ready to address that stuff,” Kyle admitted.

Kelly then wondered if Dorit “what she was doing” when she asked the questions, to which Kyle said that “it would’ve been better if she had asked me that off camera.”

“Well, that particular day, I was really not happy,” Kyle added with a laugh. “I feel like you could definitely see that.”

Also in the interview, Kyle said that she was “not quite” herself and a “little angry” and a “little bitter” while filming the new season.

While appearing on Watch What Happens Live earlier in the week, Kyle reacted to the photos of Mauricio holding hands with his Dancing with the Stars partner Emma Slater.

New episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills air on Wednesdays at 8pm ET.