Top Stories
Sat, 28 October 2023 at 2:50 pm

Kylie Jenner Explains Why She Made Changes to Her Social Media

Kylie Jenner Explains Why She Made Changes to Her Social Media
  • Kylie Jenner explains why you may have noticed a difference in her social media accounts – Just Jared Jr
  • Madonna used to charge her dancers a fee when they showed up late – Celebitchy
  • Kristen Stewart is sharing an update on her wedding plans – Popsugar
  • Taylor Swift stepped out for dinner with a ton of famous friends – Just Jared Jr
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Kylie Jenner, Newsies

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images