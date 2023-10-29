'The Equalizer' Season 4 on CBS - 6 Cast Members Likely Returning!

The Equalizer is coming back!

Season 4 of the CBS series was officially confirmed after a renewal order in May of 2022.

Although we don’t have a premiere date just yet for the series, we do know who is likely returning for the fourth season.

The show follows Robyn McCall, a single mother to teenage daughter Delilah who has a mysterious background and uses her extensive skills to help those with nowhere else to turn, acting as a guardian angel and defender.

Find out who is likely back for Season 4 of The Equalizer…