Rihanna Wears Layers of Leather for Dinner in West Hollywood

Rihanna stepped out in an edgy look for dinner!

The 35-year-old singer and fashion designer was spotted in layers of leather while having dinner at the members only club San Vicente Bungalows on Monday night (October 30) in West Hollywood, Calif.

Rihanna was dressed in an oversized black leather button-up jacket with leather trousers.

While Rihanna was spotted leaving solo, it’s unclear if she ate with a friend inside the venue or had dinner by herself.

There were recently reports that Rihanna is planning to go on the road soon and that she would be releasing new music soon, but an insider revealed that the report was “bogus.”

