Inside Hollywood's Most Star-Studded Halloween Party: Photos Revealed from Casamigos' 2023 Event!

Kourtney Kardashian &amp; Travis Barker's Baby Name Revealed, Due Date Also Confirmed (&amp; It's Very Soon!)

North West Opens Up in First-Ever Solo Magazine Feature, Opens Up About Future Plans, Mom Kim Kardashian &amp; Dad Kanye West

Tue, 31 October 2023 at 4:24 pm

Rihanna Wears Layers of Leather for Dinner in West Hollywood

Rihanna Wears Layers of Leather for Dinner in West Hollywood

Rihanna stepped out in an edgy look for dinner!

The 35-year-old singer and fashion designer was spotted in layers of leather while having dinner at the members only club San Vicente Bungalows on Monday night (October 30) in West Hollywood, Calif.

Rihanna was dressed in an oversized black leather button-up jacket with leather trousers.

While Rihanna was spotted leaving solo, it’s unclear if she ate with a friend inside the venue or had dinner by herself.

There were recently reports that Rihanna is planning to go on the road soon and that she would be releasing new music soon, but an insider revealed that the report was “bogus.”

Browse through the gallery for more photos of Rihanna’s night out in WeHo…
